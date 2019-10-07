Adam Brody Visits Wife Leighton Meester at Work on 'Single Parents' (PHOTO)

The O.C.-Gossip Girl crossover we never tire of is back in action this week!

Adam Brody drops in on real-life wife Leighton Meester for his second Single Parents appearance on Wednesday, October 9 as Derek, the wildly unreliable ex of her Angie. And we have your first, exclusive look at the still-shaggy, puppy dog-eyed loser from the outing, fitting titled "Derek Sucks."

From the looks of it, Derek has obviously earned that burn in the title, because it's a proven fact that whenever anyone who walked out on his ex and their kid shows up with a guitar, they are just the absolute worst.

Still, we'll allow it if it means getting Brody back on our screens and gives Meester the chance to play Angie as a spiraling mess trying to make sense of the guy's true motives for resurfacing.

And speaking of downward trajectories, the episode also finds Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) and Douglas (Brad Garrett) attempting to embark on a second—and hopefully more successful—date following last week's dinner out that crashed and burned due to Douglas' heart attack.

