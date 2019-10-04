Archie & Friends Mourn Fred in 'Riverdale' Season 4 Premiere Promo (VIDEO)

Riverdale is putting the craziness aside in its Season 4 premiere to honor one of its own as the characters say goodbye to Fred Andrews, and the cast and fans bid farewell to his portrayer, Luke Perry.

The actor, who passed away in March of this year at age 52, was included in the subsequent episodes of Riverdale's third season as he had filmed scenes prior to his death. Now, the show will pay tribute to the beloved star who was also known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210, Oz, and the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie.

In a newly released promo for the Riverdale season premiere, tragedy is teased as Archie (KJ Apa) falls to his knees in Pop's, his friends rushing to surround him. "He was a father to all of us," a tearful Betty (Lili Reinhart) laments.

"I don't know what to do," Archie says distraught.

KJ Apa Reveals New Info on Luke Perry 'Riverdale' Tribute Episode The actor also revealed what it was like working with Perry's friend and 'Beverly Hills, 90210' costar Shannen Doherty.

The following sequences show the funeral as Archie, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Kevin (Casey Cott) carry Fred's coffin into frame. "Fred Andrews will always be a part of Riverdale," Archie promises in his eulogy.

Throughout the promo words flash between scenes proving we're in for an emotional experience. "Wednesday, a town gathers to say goodbye," the promo reveals.

'Riverdale' Season 4: All Your Burning Questions Answered Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa weighs in on everything from Luke Perry's absence to senior year.

Watch it for yourself below and don't miss out on the moving episode when it airs October 9.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Riverdale, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, October 9, 8/7c, The CW