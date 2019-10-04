'S.W.A.T.': Stephanie Sigman Not Returning as Captain Cortez for Season 3

S.W.A.T. is officially going to be without one of its series regulars moving forward.

Stephanie Sigman confirmed that her character, Captain Jessica Cortez, will not be returning for its third season on Twitter and Instagram Thursday.

"The word is out!" Sigman wrote in an Instagram story. "Jessica Cortez is on to new adventures! And so am I. Happy with the work done for the past 2 seasons (45 episodes). Thankful & proud of the strength this character gifted me throughout the intense learning experience it was playing Captain Cortez."

Showrunner Shawn Ryan then retweeted her statement, adding his gratitude to her "for her tremendous work" on the CBS drama. "It was a pleasure to write for her & see what she did with the role each week," he wrote. "Stephanie's an extremely talented actress. I look forward to seeing what she conquers next professionally. We'll be rooting for her."

In Season 2, Cortez was reminded of how much she enjoyed being out in the field, and at the end of the season, she took the FBI up on their offer for five weeks of training. She did seem hesitant to confirm she'd be back after. And during the Season 3 premiere, Hondo (Shemar Moore) said she was "going to stick with that fed gig."

Read Sigman's full statement below.

The premiere also introduced new series regular Amy Farrington as Lieutenant Piper Lynch. Near the end of the episode, Commander Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) spoke to her about asking the mayor to free up money to approve a candidate he submitted as Cortez's replacement. But with Lynch calling the unit "the best cops in the city," perhaps she'll be filling that open spot.

