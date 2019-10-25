Halloween Comes to 'Magnum P.I,' 'Hawaii Five-0' & More Early

It's a freaky Friday of Halloween episodes on October 25.

On Magnum P.I. (9/8c, CBS), private eye Thomas Magnum and shifty pickpocket Jin (Jay Hernandez and guest star Bobby Lee) dress up as John Lennon and Yoko Ono to nab a fugitive at a costume party.

"Jay brought John back to life in a way only a cool dude could," Magnum costume designer Ashley Heathcock assures us.

On Hawaii Five-0 (8/7c, CBS), Dr. Max Bergman (Masi Oka), dressed this year as John Wick from John Wick: Chapter 2, returns for a party that gets cut short. The gang is called away to search for a dangerous "monster" that escaped during a home invasion.

As for the evening's comedies, American Housewife (8/7c, ABC) has mom Katie (Katy Mixon) taking daughter Anna-Kat (Julia Butters) through a frightening zombie-themed maze — and guess which one needs help.

Then on Fresh Off the Boat (8:30/7:30c, ABC), Louis (Randall Park) tries to convince wife Jessica (Constance Wu) that Halloween is the best holiday, and their boys' plan to bond via a group costume backfires.