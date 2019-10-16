'Modern Love's Tone Ranges From Earnest to Humorous, But Always Vulnerability

The touching, first-rate series, Modern Love, based on The New York Times' long-running column of the same name adapts a collection of reader-submitted essays about their own romantic lives.

"There can be a range within that [theme]," says Times editor and consulting producer Daniel Jones, noting that some episodes are deeply earnest while others take a more humorous approach.

"But the tone is always vulnerability."

Highlights include How I Met Your Mother's Cristin Milioti as a woman who discovers she got pregnant by a guy (Charles Warburton) she casually dated; Tina Fey and John Slattery as a couple who use tennis as a marital aid; and the tale of a singleton whose daddy issues bubble up at work, with Ozark Emmy winner Julia Garner and directed by former Shameless star Emmy Rossum.

Modern Love, Series Premiere Friday, October 18, Amazon Prime Video

