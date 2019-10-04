'Bob's Burgers' Sneak Peek: Tina's New Glasses Come With a Lot of Responsibility (VIDEO)

Superheroes have a lot of responsibility ... as do those who wear glasses?

That's what Tina (Dan Mintz) thinks when she gets glasses in Sunday's episode of Bob's Burgers, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at her discovering the power of the right (strong) prescription.

In "Boys Just Wanna Have Fungus," Tina's powerful new prescription glasses lead her to believe she has a superpower. That's because as she adjusts to the new prescription, she realizes just how many details she can see. At first, it's fine. She notices the leaves on a tree and the feathers on a bird.

But then she realizes what else she can see. Watch the clip to see why she considers it "a lot of responsibility" to have the new frames.

Also in this episode, Bob (H. Jon Benjamin) and Gene (Eugene Mirman) jump into the cutthroat world of mushroom foraging when they're unable to afford a rare gourmet mushroom for a Burger of the Day. The guest voice cast includes Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant.

Bob's Burgers, Sundays, 9/8c, Fox