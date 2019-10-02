'Chicago Med' Loses Power & Puts Patients in Danger in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Chicago Med is facing a major crisis in Wednesday's episode.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the moment multiple patients are put at risk in "We're Lost in the Dark."

In the clip, Ethan (Brian Tee) is recalling his first day to a new intern — and an assumption he made about a patient — just as the power goes out. But they're not the ones you should be concerned about because they're just walking through the hall.

However, Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) and Crockett (Dominic Rains) are both in tough positions with their patients. Watch the clip below to see the problems they're about to face.

This episode also features Natalie's return to work following her traumatic brain injury. "She'll be trying to put her memory back. [During the] four to six week [time jump], she will have been in therapy, in recovery that whole time, and we'll see her come back on her first day back, but it's going to be a struggle for her," executive producer Diane Frolov told TV Insider. "How does it affect her medical judgement? We'll also be playing with that."

We'll also see Ethan and April (Yaya DaCosta) wondering if a family is in their future in "We're Lost in the Dark." She thought she was pregnant until she took a test in the premiere. "The issue of having a baby and getting married is a continuing one throughout this season," EP Andrew Schneider said. "Initially, they are in a good place together, but there will be things that will bring conflict into their relationship."

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC