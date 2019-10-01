The 'NCIS: LA' Team Tackles Multiple Cases Worldwide in Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

The NCIS: LA team may have stopped a war in the Season 11 premiere, but they didn't get much time to celebrate.

At the end of "Let Fate Decide," Hetty (Linda Hunt) informed Sam (LL Cool J) and Callen (Chris O'Donnell) that while the rest of the team was headed home, they had work to do (but didn't call it an "assignment" since that sounds so official). In "Decoy," they're working in Tel Aviv with Mossad Agent Eliana Sapir (Natassia Halabi), with whom Callen shares a past.

But is the kiss we see the two share in the promo part of the case, a goodbye or something else? And why exactly are Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) subjecting themselves to ice baths? Well, considering the rough day everyone's going to be having, they may need them.

The first sneak peek from the episode focuses on Sam and Callen's time in Tel Aviv as their banter goes international. Callen likes the city, while Sam compares it to California. "I think it's nicer than Santa Monica," Callen says, but Sam doesn't want to hear about his walk back from the beach, not when he's stuck setting up shop in a place without any air conditioning.

As for their target, Eliana got them more information from Mossad. A former military contractor, he cornered the Tel Aviv cocaine market. Israeli police and Mossad know he has a massive stock pile, but they don't know where it is.

Watch the clip below to see where Callen's heading next and why Sam's location is "kismet."

Meanwhile back in Los Angeles, Kensi partners with DOJ Agent Lance Hamilton (Bill Goldberg), and in the second sneak peek, the two are tracking the "last man standing" after all of his friends have been taken out.

Nell (Renée Felice Smith) informs them that Rick Takada took a large canvas bag, likely filled with rifles and handguns, from his car and brought it up to his room. Hamilton assumes he's scared — and it turns out he has reason to be.

On their way up to his room, Kensi and Hamilton send a young girl back into her apartment before hearing someone on a fire escape. Watch the clip below to see what happens when Kensi spots him and then she and Hamilton enter Takada's room.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Sundays, 9/8c, CBS