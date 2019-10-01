'This Is Us': Toby Worries About Kate After Baby Jack's Diagnosis (VIDEO)

If there's one thing you can always say about This Is Us' Pearsons, it's that they roll with the punches.

That's what Kate (Chrissy Metz) has been doing since last week's Season 4 premiere of the NBC drama, in which she and husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) found out their newborn baby, Jack, has vision problems. The couple learned that their son will never truly have his sight, though seeing Jack — played by Blake Stadnik — in the future timeline as an adult confirms he's going to be just fine!

But, for now, Kate and Toby have things to learn about when it comes to having an infant without sight and, in this exclusive clip from this week's episode, "The Pool: Part Two," they prepare for a visit from an expert who can help them.

Toby also checks in with Kate, noting how well she has handled the news about baby Jack's sight. Maybe too well? (C'mon, we were all thinking it.) But, as you'll also see in this clip, Toby notices something else about Kate after she claims to be OK — and it has to do with food.

Also in the episode, in the past timeline, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) take the pre-teen Big 3 to the pool, where they can't help but notice some changes as the kids are getting older. And, in the present storyline, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) help themselves and their kids adjust to life in their new home of Philadelphia.

Check out this exclusive clip above and tune in tonight to see it all play out!

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC.