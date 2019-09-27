‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Rally Around Baby Jack (PHOTOS)

This Is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC
This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) are doting parents

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Toby (Chris Sullivan) plays protective dad to Baby Jack

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Sullivan) is tackling her role as mom with ease

This Is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are a picture of happiness on baby duty

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is handling Jack’s diagnosis the best she can

This Is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin (Justin Hartley) helps sis Kate (Chrissy Metz) with baby Jack

This Is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Kevin (Justin Hartley) embraces his pre-existing role as uncle

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Madison (Caitlin Thompson) supports her friends in a time of need

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) share a sweet moment together in their new Philadelphia abode

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Will Deja (Lyric Ross) cross paths with Malik (Asante Blackk) again?

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) swap a smooch in their kitchen

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Rebecca (Mandy Moore) takes a moment to admire her family

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

A walkman makes an appearance in this scene from the past with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Young Kevin (Parker Bates)

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Young Kate (Mackenzie Hancsicsak) is growing up

This is Us - Season 4
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Young Randall (Lonnie Chavis) is all smiles

1 of

This Is Us blew fans away with its premiere episode and the next chapter is quickly approaching.

In Episode 2 of Season 4, fans will see Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) settle into their lives in Philadelphia, while Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three visit the pool once again, lending the installment its title of “The Pool: Part Two.”

As teased in the promo for Episode 2, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will be focusing on their son’s future without limits despite his blindness. Click through the images above for a sneak peek at the episode and don’t miss This Is Us when it airs Tuesdays on NBC.

