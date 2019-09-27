‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Rally Around Baby Jack (PHOTOS)
This Is Us blew fans away with its premiere episode and the next chapter is quickly approaching.
In Episode 2 of Season 4, fans will see Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) settle into their lives in Philadelphia, while Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three visit the pool once again, lending the installment its title of “The Pool: Part Two.”
As teased in the promo for Episode 2, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will be focusing on their son’s future without limits despite his blindness. Click through the images above for a sneak peek at the episode and don’t miss This Is Us when it airs Tuesdays on NBC.
This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC