‘This Is Us’ Sneak Peek: The Pearsons Rally Around Baby Jack (PHOTOS)

A walkman makes an appearance in this scene from the past with Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Young Kevin (Parker Bates)

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) share a sweet moment together in their new Philadelphia abode

Madison (Caitlin Thompson) supports her friends in a time of need

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is handling Jack’s diagnosis the best she can

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) are a picture of happiness on baby duty

Kate (Chrissy Sullivan) is tackling her role as mom with ease

This Is Us blew fans away with its premiere episode and the next chapter is quickly approaching.

In Episode 2 of Season 4, fans will see Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) settle into their lives in Philadelphia, while Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and the Big Three visit the pool once again, lending the installment its title of “The Pool: Part Two.”

As teased in the promo for Episode 2, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) will be focusing on their son’s future without limits despite his blindness. Click through the images above for a sneak peek at the episode and don’t miss This Is Us when it airs Tuesdays on NBC.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC