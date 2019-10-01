Adventurer Stephen Friedman Explores the Americas & Caribbean in 'Chasing the Sun'

Chasing the Sun follows adventure-seeker and filmmaker Stephen Friedman as he captures the story of the places he visits through the people of each destination.

As the locals tell their story, Stephen uses each experience to rediscover why we are all born to explore. Ovation TV will air back-to-back episodes of the first season on Thursday, October 3.

Season 1 finds Stephen Friedman exploring the Americas and the Caribbean, with stops in New York City, Florida, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Brazil.

Starting off the journey on the premiere episode, we find ourselves on the streets of New York with a mix of art, fashion and everyday life. The artists are the activists and the fashion police are the artists. This episode shows off a different side of the city.

Then on the second episode that same evening, we meet up with Ryan who ends up showing off his new life in Jersey City. From his story we meet with a musician named Milo and his friends who happen to be in the food world.

Chasing the Sun, Premiere, Thursday, October 3, 7/6c, Ovation TV