The UFO Bros Road Trip for Aliens in Travel Channel's 'Storming Area 51'

Last month, the Internet went in full meltdown mode when it was announced that a big event was planned to infiltrate Area 51, the top-secret military installation long-rumored to hold alien secrets. Days later, it morphed into a big alien-themed festival, Alienstock, hosted by the small town of Rachel, Nevada.

Travel Channel's Storming Area 51 will document alien enthusiasts Joe and Emmett Hayes, The UFO Bros, as they pack up their RV and road trip from Northern California to Nevada to explore all things Area 51.

The brothers will take a hard look at the history, mystery and of wonder of Area 51, meet all the colorful characters and various experts on UFOs, and immerse themselves in quirky alien experiences as they roll into the dusty destination two hours outside of Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, along the UFO Bros road trip, they meet up with experts who have been studying the classified base or have experiences there.

Will Alienstock be more like iconic Woodstock or more like the doomed Fyre Festival? We'll have to find out!

Storming Area 51, Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 10/9c, Travel Channel