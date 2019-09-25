First Look at 'The Masked Singer's First Battle Pairings for Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Masked Singer returns tonight on Fox, and we're giving you a special exclusive first look at the fun to come in a new clip.

Before you see these stars in disguise belt some tunes, the show is teasing its first battle pairing in this fun clip filled with special effects. The judges — Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger — are nowhere in sight, but the friendly competition has begun.

In the preview below, see which costumed stars are facing off against each other in the first round of competition. The clip also allows you a sneak peek at all of the competitors.

Among some of the teased battles are: Egg and Butterfly, Thingamajig and Skeleton, Rottweiler and Ladybug, and Ice Cream and Tree, among many others. Set against an Avengers-like backdrop, these celebs are bringing their A-game.

Check it out below and don't miss the first singers' performances in tonight's premiere!

