'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader'? Test Your Elementary Knowledge (QUIZ)

It's that time of the week again where you can put your knowledge to the test with Nickelodeon's Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.

As with each week, we're giving you the chance to see if you can beat the test given to contestants in the latest episode of the John Cena-hosted game show.

Subject areas ranging from math and history to science and language are explored as the game show puts the player on the spot to answer elementary-level questions. Cena serves as the point-person and he's joined by contestants and school-aged experts.

The pro-wrestler is expanding his work with the network as he'll guest star in the premiere episode of The Substitute which premieres Friday, October 4 at 7/6c. The new show is a hidden-camera prank series which will see Cena get involved in some hilarious shenanigans.

Don't miss Cena in The Substitute and Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? on Nickelodeon, and find out if you could hold your own on the game show with the latest quiz below.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Fridays, 7/6c, Nickelodeon