Netflix Releases First Footage of Kerry Washington's 'American Son' (VIDEO)

Nothing is enough for a parent when a child is missing.

That's the case in the first footage from American Son, which Netflix debuted during the Primetime Emmy Awards. Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan, and Eugene Lee reprise their roles in the adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway play.

Washington stars as Kendra Ellis-Connor, the mother of a missing teenage boy, and she and her estranged husband (Steven Pasquale) struggle with the response they receive from an officer (Jeremy Jordan) regarding their missing teenage son.

"There was an incident," he says. "That is all I can tell you."

Kerry Washington Grieves in First Look at Netflix's 'American Son' Adaptation (PHOTOS) Washington will reprise the role she played in the Broadway version of the story about a mother searching for her missing son.

And Kendra knows that even though he has kids too, it's not the same. "Any of them black?" She asks. She then reminds her husband, "The world still looks at him like it looks at me."

The television event tells Kendra's story as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. The adaptation presents four distinct viewpoints and navigates the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

American Son, Premiere, Friday, November 1, Netflix