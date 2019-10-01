'Almost Family's Emily Osment Previews Her Drama-Loving Character Roxy

Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) thinks she's an only child in Almost Family — until news breaks that her father, noted fertility doctor Leon Bechley (Timothy Hutton), secretly used his own genetic material to help couples conceive in many couples.

That's the tantalizing premise of this new Fox drama, which follows the now-unmoored Julia — who was already driven and a bit self-destructive — as her potential half siblings emerge.

Among the first confirmed: childhood frenemy Edie Palmer (Megalyn Echikunwoke), a stern lawyer; and former gymnastics star Roxy Doyle (Emily Osment), a stranger to them both who sees opportunity in the media uproar.

"Roxy loves the drama, and also her Instagram follows are going to go up," explains Osment of the athlete whose star is diminishing.

As the three get to know one another and meet more possible "Bechley Babies" (Ugly Betty's Michael Urie guest stars October 16), their father deals with the legal and personal ramifications. Notes executive producer Jeni Mulein: "He thought he was doing good."

Almost Family, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 9/8c, Fox