'Superstore' Cast on Dealing With the Finale's Dramatic Moment (VIDEO)

Superstore ended its fourth season in unfamiliar territory: with a storyline in which they couldn't find any humor.

The cast of the NBC comedy — Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos, Lauren Ash, America Ferrera, Nichole Bloom, Colton Dunn, and Mark McKinney — sat down with Jim Halterman in TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this summer to discuss the cliffhanger that had everyone emotional during filming.

"It was a very hard day for me on set," Santos said, adding that Ash and Ferrera were crying during the table read and everyone was "genuinely affected" while shooting the scenes.

Ash admitted she was surprised they were tackling the subject matter and found it "easy to be emotional."

"I know that it's a character and I know we're all playing characters, but I think over the course of four seasons, we've gotten so close like the characters have gotten so close," she explained.

Watch the video above to see more from the cast about the finale and the collaborative process with the show's writers.

Superstore, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, NBC