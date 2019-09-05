'Superstore' Employees Take on a Robot Floor Cleaner in Season 5 First Look (VIDEO)

The store has a new directive from corporate in Superstore Season 5 — and no one likes it.

Cloud 9.0 is not going over well with any of the megastore's employees, as you can see in TV Insider's exclusive first look at the new season.

As you'll recall, last season ended with ICE coming for Mateo (Nico Santos), and as America Ferrera reveals in the new sneak peek, Season 5 picks up that same day.

"Nico Santos is staying with Superstore or [wherever] they moved him, so Mateo is not leaving this world," series creator Justin Spitzer, who stepped down as showrunner after Season 4, told TV Insider after the finale. "There's detainment, there's proceedings — so I think [EPs Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green] will have a little more latitude in figuring out ways to keep him around and what his function will be going forward."

"These characters that you watch every week that you love, they're living in the same world you are, and it would be weird if we didn't address the things that are going on that affect everybody," Lauren Ash points out.

Watch the video above to for the robot's name (someone's not happy with it), who has to program its route, and more Season 5 scoop.

Superstore, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8/7c, NBC