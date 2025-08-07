Jon Miyahara Dies: ‘Superstore’s Brett Kobashigawa Actor Was 83

Superstore scene-stealer Jon Miyahara has died at the age of 83. He was known for playing the silent but hilarious Cloud 9 employee Brett Kobashigawa throughout the NBC comedy’s six seasons.

Superstore‘s Colton Dunn confirmed Miyahara’s death on Instagram on August 6. A cause of death was not shared.

“[Jon] Miyahara aka Brett from superstore has sadly passed away,” Dunn wrote on Instagram. “[Jon] was a really awesome guy and as a performer could speak volumes with just a look. He was such a memorable part of the Cloud 9 team. It was an honor to know him and work with him. I was lucky enough to meet some of his family and my thoughts are with them. Rest in Peace [Jon].”

Brett hardly spoke in Superstore. It was the character’s signature bit to not be talkative but instead speak volumes with deadpan reactions. One of his few lines in the show’s entire run was a well-timed, “Oh, s**t,” when a tornado hit the Cloud 9 store in Season 2. The store employees held a memorial for Brett after they thought he died in the disaster, and then he returned to work in Season 3 as if nothing ever happened.

Other Superstore alums flocked to the comments of Dunn’s post to share their condolences.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colton Dunn (@captdope)

Michael Bunin (Jeff) said, “I’m so sad to hear this news. Many fun days and many fun conversations. Very nice guy.”

“Oh man! He was always so sweet,” Kelly Stables (Kelly) wrote. “What an incredible man,” wrote Irene White (Carol).

Superstore was Miyahara’s first and only major acting credit. He reprised his role as Brett in an episode of American Auto on NBC in 2023. Superstore and American Auto were both created by Justin Spitzer.

Miyahara was born Jonathan Yasushi Miyahara on August 8, 1941, in Los Angeles.

