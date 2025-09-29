‘Roseanne’ Star Michael Fishman Drops ‘Big Audition’ News After ‘The Conners’ Axing

Former child actor Michael Fishman is always ready for the next audition, including setting up his own makeshift lighting in his hotel room.

The Roseanne alum took to his Instagram page on September 19 to reveal he had a “big audition” while on the road, meaning he had to improvise. In a photo, Fishman showed his laptop resting on his suitcase on the hotel room dresser with two lamps set up on either side of it.

“When you’re an Actor on the road with a sudden big audition, you learn to improvise and do your own lighting to make things work,” Fishman captioned the photo.

He didn’t share any details on what role the audition was for, though in the comments, he hinted that it went well, so much so that it freaked out the guests staying next door.

“All I know is people think I’m fighting someone in my room. I walked out into the hallway after and someone ask, “Is everyone okay in there?” I’ll take that a successful audition. The people in the hallway believed,” he shared.

Fishman is best known for playing D.J. Conner, the son of Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman), on Roseanne. He later reprised the role for the ABC spinoff series The Conners, starring in the first four seasons before being cut ahead of Season 5.

The Conners wrapped up its seventh and final season back in April, and many fans were surprised Fishman didn’t make an appearance, nor was he even mentioned, except for clips in a flashback montage of the original series.

Despite some people viewing his absence as a snub, Fishman shared a video on Instagram after the finale, saying, “People seem to want to have there be some kind of conflict or controversy, especially on my part. The reality is, all I really have is empathy and understanding for all of the people on set and for all of our audience that’s grieving.”

“When I look back at the legacy of the show, a legacy that started with Roseanne Barr and that we built into Roseanne and The Conners, I have only gratitude,” Fishman added. “I really believe that that legacy belongs to all of you in the audience.”

Since exiting The Conners, Fishman has only appeared in one acting role, starring in the 2023 Lifetime movie Abducted by My Teacher: The Elizabeth Thomas Story.

Fans jumped into the comments to wish Fishman luck with his audition, with one Instagram user writing, “Good luck on your audition. Your [sic] a natural actor and can play any character they give you. You’re forever a movie star don’t forget that. Love it.”

“Love it! Hope you get the part!” said another.

“Breathe, trust, shine. You’ve got this! Good luck,” another added.

Another wrote, “Best of everything to you! I am manifesting not only this opportunity but also that it is a positive one for you.”