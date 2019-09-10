'Room 104' Tells Stories From the Scary to the Absurd in a Single Hotel Room
Room 104 returns to HBO with 12 new episodes, telling unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel.
While the room stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment. Season 3 premieres Friday, September 13.
The stories of the third season range in genre from dark comedy to poignant drama to musical romance, and characters featured include: a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment; and more.
Filled with plenty of twists and surprises, this season offers a new discovery from one episode to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning inside a single room.
September episodes include:
The Plot on Friday, September 13 at 11/10c
An estranged brother (Luke Wilson) and sister (Christine Woods) reunite at the site of their future joint investment.
The multihyphenate also talks about this season's musical episode, fan theories, and the secret book he has in the works.
Animal for Sale on Friday, September 20 at 11/10c
The caretaker (Robert Longstreet) of an exotic animal meets with a woman (Dale Dickey) who'd like to take the temperamental beast off his hands. Written by Patrick Brice; directed by Patrick Brice.
Itchy on Friday, September 27 at 11/10c
On the advice of his doctor, a man (Arturo Castro) with a chronic skin ailment sequesters himself in hopes that he might finally be cured.