'Room 104' Tells Stories From the Scary to the Absurd in a Single Hotel Room

Room 104 returns to HBO with 12 new episodes, telling unique and unexpected tales of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel.

While the room stays the same, every episode of the series features a different story, with the tone, plot, characters, and even the time period, changing with each installment. Season 3 premieres Friday, September 13.

The stories of the third season range in genre from dark comedy to poignant drama to musical romance, and characters featured include: a man searching for a cure to his chronic skin condition; the caretaker of an exotic animal looking to make a sale; estranged siblings reuniting to make an investment; and more.

Filled with plenty of twists and surprises, this season offers a new discovery from one episode to the next, telling tales of everyday people striving for connection and meaning inside a single room.

September episodes include:

The Plot on Friday, September 13 at 11/10c

An estranged brother (Luke Wilson) and sister (Christine Woods) reunite at the site of their future joint investment.

Animal for Sale on Friday, September 20 at 11/10c

The caretaker (Robert Longstreet) of an exotic animal meets with a woman (Dale Dickey) who'd like to take the temperamental beast off his hands. Written by Patrick Brice; directed by Patrick Brice.

Itchy on Friday, September 27 at 11/10c

On the advice of his doctor, a man (Arturo Castro) with a chronic skin ailment sequesters himself in hopes that he might finally be cured.