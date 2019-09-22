'Victoria' Season 3 Is Your Next Streaming Binge on Amazon Prime Video

The palace is a hotbed of political intrigue and marital strife in the most recent season of PBS's British period import, Victoria, about the reign of Victoria (Jenna Coleman).

The young queen is caught in a tug-of-war between her duties to the growing royal family and the potential threats that the revolutions roiling 19th-century Europe pose to her changing country. As rival politicians (Laurence Fox, John Sessions) vie for Victoria's allegiance, her husband Prince Albert's (Tom Hughes) frustrated ambition and their differing styles of parenting put a strain on their relationship.

And the arrival of Victoria's scheming half sister Princess Feodora (Kate Fleetwood) certainly doesn't help matters. Talk about a royal pain!

Victoria, Season 3, Available Now, Prime Video