Jessica Biel Investigates the Disappearance of 326 People in 'Limetown' (VIDEO)

"How do you move 326 people without any noticing?"

That's what Jessica Biel's Lia Haddock wants to know in the new series, Limetown, based on the hit podcast of the same name. Facebook Watch released the first trailer offering a look at the American Public Radio (APR) journalist's investigation into the disappearance of such a large group of people at a neuroscience research community in Tennessee.

As the preview shows, Lia gets multiple warnings to leave the story alone, but will she listen to any of them? Based on her "If I don't tell this story, it will never be told," probably not. But will it cost her her life?

Watch the trailer below for a sneak peek at her investigation, quite a few strange happenings, and more.

The series also stars Stanley Tucci, Marlee Matlin, Kelly Jenrette, John Beasley, Sherri Saum, Omar Elba, Louis Ferriera, and Janet Kidder.

Biel also serves as an executive producer with her partner and executive producer, Michelle Purple, for their Iron Ocean Productions banner. The creators of the Limetown podcast, which has received over 10 million downloads, Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, serve as writers and executive producers. Midnight Radio's Josh Appelbaum is an executive producer and showrunner, and Midnight Radio's Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg also serve as executive producers. Jim O'Grady is a producer.

Limetown, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 16, 3/2c, Facebook Watch