Nat Geo WILD's 'Dog: Impossible' Doesn't Give Up on the Aggressive Dogs

Dog behavior specialist Matt Beisner works with the most dangerous and aggressive dogs in the country. These are the dogs other trainers won’t touch; the ones that everyone else has given up on, and even recommended be put down. Dog: Impossible airs original episodes over five consecutive Sundays, starting September 8 on Nat Geo WILD.

Beisner risks his life and limbs for these animals because, as he says, he used to be like them. After his own life was saved through personal transformation, Beisner rescued a dog, found his calling and dedicated his life to saving dogs that have nowhere else to turn.

Each inspiring episode follows Beisner and his innovative approach to changing canine behavior. He focuses on the unique needs of each animal, from detachment issues to aggression driven by fear. Even after all he’s seen, Beisner still believes there is no such thing as a bad dog.

Episode Descriptions:

Don’t Fear the Collar

Sunday, September 8 at 10/9c

Matt Beisner helps two dogs with wild backgrounds – Agedashi, a previously feral blue heeler with violent reactions to strangers, and Lou, a neighborhood street dog with an extreme reactivity to collars. With animal services cracking down on feral dogs, Beisner must find a way to break through Lou’s fear of collars before he gets captured and put down.

Dangerous Dynamics

Sunday, September 15 at 10/9c

Matt Beisner helps rebuild two families with jealousy and trust issues. Kai & Goober were once bonded brothers but now need Beisner’s help to break up their life-endangering aggression. Frankie is a beautiful Chinese crested whose codependent household has turned him from a beautiful lover into a ferocious bully.

Brink of Disaster

Sunday, September 22 at 10/9c

Matt Beisner helps repair two families that are on the brink of disaster. Newlyweds are faced with a heartbreaking decision when their rescue dog tests the strength of their marriage. Beisner helps a reformed killer dog come to grips with its fear-based aggression.

House Unrest

Sunday, September 29 at 10/9c

Matt Beisner takes on three dogs that are in real danger of losing their homes or their lives. Moneypenny, a snuggly pug has some severe bullying issues. A beautiful Australian Shepherd named Whiskey strikes fear in his owners’ home. Pax brings no peace to his owners, who have had to cut themselves off from the outside world. Can Beisner transform these dogs and help them live happy lives?

Breaking Fear

Sunday, October 6 at 10/9c

Matt Beisner helps two beautiful but aggressive dogs open up to the possibility of hope and love. A recent widow is at her wits’ end when her grieving guard dog goes into a downward spiral. A tight-knit family comes to terms with its crippling codependence in order to give its dog the social life it deserves.

