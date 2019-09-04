How Many Seasons of 'Yellowstone' Will There Be?

There's good news and there's bad news for Yellowstone fans when it comes to an ending.

While that won't be happening any time soon, co-creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan does know when it will be. "There is a life span; Taylor has an ending, he knows how he wants to wrap the series with a satisfying ending for the family over many seasons," Paramount Network and TV Land President of Development and Production Keith Cox told Deadline.

As for what that "many seasons" means exactly, Cox and Sheridan have discussed going through at least Season 6 or 7.

The Paramount Network drama just ended its second season with the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner's patriarch John, banding together to get the youngest member, Tate (Brecken Merrill), back from the Beck brothers. Production has already begun on Season 3, which will include several new cast members, including Josh Holloway recurring as Roarke Carter.

"What I love about it is it has a very consistent, authentic voice," Cox said about the series. "Taylor has written every episode, which is very rare." And based on what he's seen of Season 3's scripts, "It's going to be great and even bigger than Season 2," he added. "I know it, feel it. It will happen."

As fans wait to see that for themselves, they do know that in the third season, the Dutton family will be "healing" and "more unified," according to Kelsey Asbille.

But with more seasons planned, how long will that last?

