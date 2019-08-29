'Outlander' Sets Season 5 Premiere Date, Announces New York Comic Con Panel

The wait is almost over Sassenachs! Starz has finally revealed when Outlander will return for Season 5. Plus, the network announced which cast members will be attending the show's New York Comic Con 2019 Panel.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 16 as Outlander's fifth season is set to debut on Starz that night. In the meantime, stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan who play beloved couple Claire and Jamie Fraser will join author Diana Gabaldon and more at this year's NYCC event in October.

In celebration of the premiere date reveal, Starz has shared that the Comic Con panel will take place Saturday, October 5 at 5:30 pm ET at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Joining Balfe, Heughan and Gabaldon in the lineup are fellow stars and Comic Con first-timers Duncan Lacroix, David Berry, and Maria Doyle Kennedy who play Murtagh, Lord John Grey and Jocasta respectively.

In addition to the panel, fans will have the chance to meet the cast at an autographing session for which fans will sign up for a lottery to be selected to participate. The panel event will be moderated by Good Morning America's Ginger Zee.

Don't miss out when Outlander comes to New York this fall! And be sure to tune in when it returns early next year on Starz.

Outlander, Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 16, Starz