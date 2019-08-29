'The OA' Won't Get a Wrap-Up Movie on Netflix

Despite a large outpouring of fan support, Netflix's canceled series The OA won't return for a final episode or wrap-up film.

The sci-fi series from creators Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij was originally planned as a five-season show but was given the axe by the streaming platform after its recent second chapter. One viewer even went as far to go on a hunger strike in an effort to save the unique series, but it's been made official that there will be no more OA moving forward.

According to Variety, plans for a potential two-hour wrap-up film have fallen apart because Netflix released the show's talent from their contracts. Since the series is produced by the streamer, chances of it being picked up somewhere else are next to nil.

Is 'The OA' Really Canceled or Is It an Elaborate Season 3 Publicity Stunt? We take a closer look at the fan theory that the Netflix show's shock cancellation is part of a publicity stunt tying into the third season.

Some fans believed the show's initial cancellation to be an elaborate publicity stunt due in part to the second season wrapping in such a meta way, with OA (Marling) getting sucked into another dimension where her name is Brit Marling, the actual name of the titular character's portrayer. Also in this other dimension was star Jason Isaacs going by his real-life name instead of his usual character Hap.

But Marling seemed to discredit this theory with a recent Instagram post in which she thanked fans for their support while saying that the fight to save The OA had failed. "We're humbled, to be honest, floored by the outpouring of support for The OA," her statement began.

"Your words and images move us deeply. Not because the show must continue, but because for some people its unexpected cancellation begs larger questions about the role of storytelling and its fate inside late capitalism's push toward consolidation and economies of scale," she continued. "The work you've made and shared has also just been very heartening inside our increasingly complex and often bleak time."

The OA, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming now, Netflix