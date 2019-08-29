Jordan Donica Joins 'Charmed' in New Season 2 Role

A new face is about to cast a spell on The CW's Charmed in Season 2 as actor Jordan Donica is set to join the fantasy series.

The Indianapolis native will portray Jordan — a character that shares his own name — for the latest chapter in the witch-centric show when it returns Friday, October 11. Jordan is a mysterious law student and amateur boxer that the Vera-Vaughn sisters meet.

Mel (Melonie Diaz), Macy (Madeleine Mantock) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey) happen across Jordan in the new world which they find themselves in during Season 2. While further details on his role remain a mystery at this time, Donica's resume speaks for itself.

The actor recently appeared in productions of My Fair Lady and Hamilton and got his start playing Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny in the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera. Also onstage, Donica appeared as Lancelot opposite Lin-Manuel Miranda in Lincoln Center Theater's gala production of Camelot.

Apart from being known for his theater work, the actor appeared in a guest starring role in the most recent season of CBS's Blue Bloods. In 2017 he also had a role in one episode of the Curb Your Enthusiasm revival.

Don't miss his Charmed debut this fall on The CW.

Charmed, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 11, 8/7c, The CW