Worth Watching: 'Queen of the South' Finale, 'Why Women Kill,' 'Growing Up Hip Hip' the Next Gen

A selective critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Queen of the South (10/9c, USA): As the fourth season of the gripping narco drama comes to an end, Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) continues on her dark, violent path to becoming a drug lord worthy of the show's title. Having established operations this season in New Orleans, aligning with local gang leader Marcel Dumas (Alimi Ballard), she now must close a new business deal to take down an enemy, who seem to be legion.

Why Women Kill (streaming on CBS All Access): It takes two, or possibly, three to tango in this campy dramedy, depending on whose story you're following. Married Dancing with the Stars veterans Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd show off their technique in a framing device, as 1980s socialite Simone (Lucy Liu) stokes her teenage boyfriend Tommy's (Leo Howard) jealousy while dancing with estranged husband Karl (Jack Davenport) at a benefit. Emotions are even more muddled in the present-day — and best — storyline, when fun-seeking Jade (Alexandra Daddario) takes her smitten couple Taylor (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) and Eli (Reid Scott) clubbing on the dance floor, where a chance encounter with other friends-of-Jade makes them all examine their commitment to this threesome. Back in the 1960s, Beth Ann (Ginnifer Goodwin) reveals an unexpected musical side as she plots to thwart the extramarital relationship of boorish husband Rob (Sam Jaeger) and waitress April (Sadie Calvano), whom she's secretly befriending. Tangled webs, one and all.

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York (9/8c, WE tv): The reality franchise expands with a new series following famous New York celebs from the world of rap and their offspring as their flashy lives play out before the cameras. Among those seeking exposure: Young Dirty Bastard, son of the late Old Dirty Bastard; JoJo Simmons, son of Rev. Run; and the families of Ja Rule, Charli Baltimore, Flavor Flav, Lil' Mama, Murder Inc. mogul Irv Gotti, and more.

Inside Thursday TV: In case you missed it, the second and final season of AMC's Western drama The Son, starring Pierce Brosnan as oil magnate Eli McCullough, is now streaming on Hulu. Just the thing for Yellowstone fans going through withdrawal until next summer… Netflix goes the Hallmark route with the cheesily titled Falling Inn Love, starring Christina Milian as a city girl who wins a New Zealand inn in a contest and flips for the contractor (Adam Demos) who helps her fix it up to flip it… ABC airs back-to-back episodes of its escapist summer action series Reef Break (9/8), starting with a caper in which Cat (Poppy Montgomery) comes to the aid of Petra (Tamala Shelton) when she gets caught up in a criminal enterprise involving Regina O'Casey (guest star LaLa Anthony), kid sister of villainous Doug O'Casey (Rob Collins). In the second episode, it's Cat's birthday, but the celebration is cut short when she mysteriously falls ill.