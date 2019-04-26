Pierce Brosnan Promises a 'Satisfying' End to 'The Son'

It's been a two-year wait for the second — and final — season of The Son, a Texas family saga starring Pierce Brosnan as patriarch and ruthless oil magnate Eli McCullough.

Based on Philipp Meyer's sprawling historical novel, the drama returns in 1915, months after Eli and his men slaughtered a local Hispanic family for their oil-rich land.

It also flashes back to 1851, when the teenage Eli (Jacob Lofland) lives with the Comanches as an honored warrior, and forward to 1988, when his now elderly granddaughter, Jeanne Anne (True Blood's Lois Smith), runs the family empire.

"That through line is followed diligently, with some twists and turns," Brosnan says.

Here's what else he can tease.

You originally signed for at least three years on The Son. Will the fans get a real resolution in two?

Pierce Brosnan: Yes. We have a bookend of a story that will be very satisfying. It's much more character-driven than the first season. The season also covers more of [Eli's] long life.

Is the story still all about Texas oil?

It's very much about oil and its consequences, the retaliations of blood, and the undoing of families — and in the end, the world that has come about from those endeavors by men in small communities that became mighty politically.

Would you get back in the saddle again for another Western?

It would be nice. I love that period of American history. I certainly had a wonderful time making The Son in Austin, Texas. Thankfully, we filmed in the fall this season, not in the summer, when being out on the prairie all day was exhausting.

You're open to doing more TV, but for now, you're booked for a batch of films.

Yes. I'm about to start False Positive with [Broad City's] Ilana Glazer and then one with Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman. I think it's essential to work. Work and love, that's what it boils down to. And I enjoy both.

The Son, Season Premiere, Saturday, April 27, 9/8c, AMC