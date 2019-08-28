'The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2' Premiere: Did the US Team Make a Huge Mistake?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, "The British Are Coming!"]

It's the U.S. against the U.K. in the new season of The Challenge. While the Americans may seem like they have a strong team, not everyone is on board with a major decision made before the players even step foot in the house.

As host T.J. Lavin announces prior to the first challenge, the winning team gets first pick from four reinforcements: "Ninja" Natalie Duran, Dee Nguyen, CT Tamburello, and Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran. The U.S. team wins, and after they choose Natalie from the women, it's time to pick from the two men. However, there's a problem: the players are divided.

Cara Maria Sorbello points out CT was cheering for their team during the game. "He's going to feel betrayed," Kam Williams adds. "He's going to remember if we don't pick him." But Jordan Wiseley refuses to pick CT, and he and Wes Bergman don't think he's in the best shape for some of the challenges.

When it comes time to pick, Jordan announces they choose Turbo, last season's winner. He was his pick when TV Insider spoke with him prior to the season as well. "I've ran against CT before, and if I had to have a teammate, I'd rather it not be CT at this point in his career, no offense to him, he's a beast all the way around, but I don't want to have to carry the guy," he said.

"There's a difference in being a good Challenger and being someone who can win multiple times," he added. "People can slip up and fall into a win, but to do it multiple times, if you look at history and who's actually done it, it shows that your body — your shape, your conditioning — has to be there."

"This decision could backfire," Zach Nichols admits as the man in his 16th Challenge joins the other side in the premiere. Could? As CT points out, he knows so much about the Americans, it very likely will.

"I know where they're sore, where they're aching, what bad knee they have, what they're afraid of, who hates who," the veteran announces as he stands with the U.K. players. That's something that will start coming into play with the next episode, as the teams face their first challenge with CT on the Brits' side.

But just because CT is currently a member of the U.K. team doesn't necessarily mean it'll stay that way. Following the first elimination, T.J. announces a twist. Players who win elimination rounds can switch sides to the other team. And even though CT may be feeling hurt that his friends didn't pick him as a reinforcement, if he does end up in an elimination round and win, he may switch sides.

He himself says the U.S. team is "looking pretty tough," "is so stacked," and "arguably, on paper, one of the greatest teams ever assembled in Challenge history." And the Challengers all do what's best for their individual games because the goal is to make it to the final and win.

Because of that twist, the U.S. team could end up with everything they need to win this season.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Wednesdays, 9/8c, MTV