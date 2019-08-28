Becca Kufrin Addresses Why Garrett Wasn't at the 'Bachelor in Paradise' Wedding

On Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, fans got a glimpse into Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone's gorgeous wedding in which many stars from Bachelor Nation attended. But one star in particular was not present — and that's former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin's fiancé, Garrett Yrigoyen.

After noticing that Becca had gone solo to the wedding, fans immediately questioned if Becca and Garrett are still together.

Where's Garrett? Why is Becca there alone? #BachelorInParadise — Becky (@smalltownbex) August 28, 2019

Is Becca still with what's his name? I don't see him there. #BachelorInParadise — AnnetteFun (@NancyKauf) August 28, 2019

But fear not, the 29-year-old has taken to her Instagram Stories to shed light on the status of her relationship with Garrett.

“So many people have been DM'ing me about why Garrett wasn’t with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah,” Becca says in a series of videos. “It’s actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing.”

The brunette beauty went on to explain that Garrett had a surprise birthday party so he wasn't able to attend, but she had a great time catching up with her former Bachelor co-stars like Tia Booth, Kendall Long, and Bibiana Julian. Tia actually referred to Becca has her "wedding date" in an adorable post.

“It’s OK to do your own thing in a relationship sometimes,” she concluded her rant. “Sorry, guys. You know we can’t do everything together, as much as I want to."

Becca and Garrett got engaged in the Season 14 finale of The Bachelorette back in 2018 and although keep a relatively low profile, seem to be stronger than ever. On the one-year anniversary of their engagement, Becca took to Instagram to share a video of the special moment. "Thank you for this life," she wrote in the sweet caption.

