Sneak Peek! 'Suits' Readies for One Last Con (VIDEO)

And then there were four.

NOOOOOOOO!!!

The final countdown to the end of Suits begins next week on September 4 with the first of the last four episodes (on Wednesday, they're re-airing the 2011 pilot at 8:30/7:30c). And from this just-released trailer, Harvey (Gabriel Macht) and company have a lot to do before anyone hangs up anything.

In the 40-second clip, we see Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross coming back to take on horrible Faye (Denise Crosby) for ousting Sam (Katherine Heigl), as well as the return of several other familiar (and punchable) faces. There are also scenes involving a fed-up Louis (Rick Hoffman), Sam's long-overdue reunion with her dad, a not entirely up-and-up situation between Donna (Sarah Rafferty) and Alex (Dule Hill) and what appears to be an equally unethical dilemma for Katrina (Amanda Schull).

But it's the last bit between Suits' Butch and Sundance that has us whooping all over the place. One last con by the guys who kicked off this wonderful ride with a monolithic scam? Yippee-ki-yay, mother-Specters!

Suits, Wednesdays, 9/8c, USA