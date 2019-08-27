Starz Teaser Reveals First Footage From 'Outlander' Season 5 (VIDEO)

In a new teaser for Starz, the channel offered a look at many of its returning and upcoming titles including the long-awaited fifth season of Outlander.

Along with providing a sneak peek at the latest final season of Power, Starz also teased their new shows Hightown, Dublin Murders and P-Valley in the minute-long segment. Other shows such as Sweetbitter, Vida, The Rook, American Gods and The Spanish Princess as well as the upcoming docuseries Leavenworth and Wrong Man were highlighted, too.

Despite all of the exciting glimpses given, Outlander's first look is something fans are sure to swoon over as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) stand arm-in-arm. The favorite couple appear a bit more aged in the quick snippet, which includes some more gray for Claire and a new do for Jamie.

As they stand looking out into the horizon from a hilltop, Claire turns to her husband and simply says, "It's time." But time for what, exactly?

Well, by looking at the second shot of Outlander from the teaser, you can see Jamie and Claire beside a stack of wooden sticks and while it may look eerily similar to a the wooden pyres used to burn "witches" or others in the show it could be hinting at the source material's title. Season 5 will cover author Diana Gabaldon's The Fiery Cross, and the wooden collection could be part of a literal cross that is built and burned in the story.

Perhaps the Frasers are ready to light it up and that's what Claire's referencing? Fans will have to wait until 2020 to find out, but until then it's reassuring offering in the midst of the current Droughtlander.

Check out the full snippet and Starz teaser below and stay tuned for more news ahead of Outlander's Season 5 arrival.

Get a look at what's coming up on #STARZ, including the new season of Power, Outlander, and our new series: Hightown, Dublin Murders, and P-Valley. https://t.co/6aAo9JZEOA pic.twitter.com/7VpIqD0SyP — STARZ (@STARZ) August 26, 2019

