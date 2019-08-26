'Dickinson': Hailee Steinfeld Embraces Wild Nights as Emily in Apple TV+ Trailer (VIDEO)

Prepare for a modern take on an old classic in Apple TV+'s latest trailer release for the half-hour comedy Dickinson.

Hailee Steinfeld takes on the titular role as famed 19th-century poet Emily Dickinson in her youth. "I have one purpose and that is to become a great writer," Dickinson proclaims while an edgy present-day tune plays in the background.

"You need to cut out these sort of antics," her father Edward (Toby Huss) says in response. But of course our heroine isn't so easily deterred, even when her mother (Jane Krakowski) voices her own concern. "She's wild. She'll be the ruin of this family and she doesn't know how to behave like a proper young lady."

"No thanks," Emily says in answer before scenes of chaos play out onscreen. The series explores the topics of societal constraints, gender and family from the perspective of the writer.

Joining Steinfeld, Krakowski and Huss in Dickinson are Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt and Adrian Blake Enscoe. And although the series is set in the 1800s, it is a coming-of-age story that makes Emily Dickinson the perfect hero for a millennial era.

Dickinson will debut this fall on the new streaming platform and is created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith. Check out every exciting moment in the trailer below, and don't miss Dickinson when it premieres this fall on Apple TV+.

Dickinson, Series Premiere, Fall 2019, Apple TV+