'Blue's Clues & You!': Nickelodeon Reveals Premiere Date & Returning Hosts (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate National Dog Day than with Blue's Clues & You! news?

Nickelodeon announced Monday that the new curriculum-driven interactive preschool series will premiere on Monday, November 11 at 9am/8c.

Even better? Former hosts Steve Burns and Donovan Patton will reprise their roles as Steve and Joe, respectively, in the premiere. In the episode titled "Meet Josh!" they'll help new host Josh (Joshua Dela Cruz) and the audience solve the first game of Blue's Clues.

Nickelodeon also released a sneak peek at the premiere featuring Josh turning to his cousins, Steve and Joe, for help with Blue.

There will be both classic items from the original series and new elements in Blue's Clues & You!, including new CG-animation for Blue and Magenta, an updated Handy Dandy Notebook equipped with a new blue crayon and smartphone technology, which will allow Josh and Blue to receive emails and video calls, and a new Handy Dandy Guitar.

Plus, fan-favorite characters Tickety Tock, Slippery Soap, Shovel, Pail, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, Cinnamon, Paprika, Felt Friends, Sidetable Drawer, and Mailbox will return, as will the original Thinking Chair. Viewers will also meet Mr. Salt and Mrs. Pepper's twins, Sage and Ginger.

You can see the new CG-animation for Blue and the new Handy Dandy Notebook in the clip below.

Nickelodeon is also launching play-along videos in Noggin, Nick's top-ranked interactive learning subscription for preschoolers, alongside the series premiere. These will let viewers explore the stories in an immersive way and engage with Josh and the animated characters by tapping, touching, or swiping to navigate through enhanced learning experiences. Preschoolers will also be able to customize elements including the color of the clues and the creation of birthday cards for Blue and see their designs in the video.

The original Blue's Clues aired from 1996 to 2006. The classic library is available on Noggin.

The remake follows Blue as she invites viewers to join her and Josh on a clue-led adventure and solve a puzzle in each episode. With each signature paw print, Blue identifies clues in her animated world that move the story forward and inspire the audience to interact with the show's characters.

Blue's Clues & You!, Series Premiere, Monday, November 11, 9am/8c, Nickelodeon