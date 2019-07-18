Wilmer Valderrama Describes the 'NCIS' Season 17 Premiere in One Word: 'Ziva'

NCIS fans probably only have one thing on their minds after that shocking finale, and coincidentally, it sounds like that's also the focus of the Season 17 premiere.

Wilmer Valderrama shared a photo from the first table read for the new season and described the premiere in the caption with a fire emoji and "one word.. Ziva." Cote de Pablo is not pictured, but the photo only shows half the table.

Viewers received quite the pleasant surprise when the final minute of the Season 16 finale featured Ziva walking into Gibbs's (Mark Harmon) basement to warn him he was in danger. "Aren't you going to say something?" She asked when he stared at her. His only response was her name.

And fans have to wait until the Season 17 premiere to find out exactly what's going on. After all, Gibbs had just spent the episode seeing his dead ex-wife Diane, so it's not a guarantee (though it is likely) that Ziva is alive as an earlier episode had suggested.

"This surprise moment is just the beginning," showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder said in a statement after the episode. "We are thrilled to share that Cote de Pablo will guest star in the NCIS Season 17 premiere this Fall as Ziva's warning to Gibbs unfolds."

Valderrama posted about that big moment following the finale as well, writing, "This is not a drill everyone. Welcome home #Ziva," alongside a clip of her return.

This is not a drill everyone.

Welcome home #Ziva

People... see you all season 17.#NCIS pic.twitter.com/qVb1hCJkiL — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) May 22, 2019

NCIS, Season 17 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 8/7c, CBS