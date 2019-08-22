'Perfect Harmony' Sneak Peek: Go Behind the Scenes with Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp & Co. (VIDEO)

Lift up your voices and make a joyful noise, because Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp are returning to TV in Perfect Harmony.

NBC's new fall sitcom finds Whitford's curmudgeonly music professor Arthur Cochran helping Camp's single mom Ginny get her church choir tuned up.

He's a snooty fish-out-of-water in their rural Virginia town and they're, "the Bad News Bears of church choirs," as creator Lesley Wake Webster told us for our upcoming Fall Preview story.

"This is a kind of ragtag, underdog church that takes all comers. You know, this is not the fancy church with the jumbotrons."

That makes for a diverse group of (very amateur) singers. Rounding out the cast are Will Greenberg (Wrecked) as Ginny's ex, Tymberlee Hill (Drunk History), Geno Segers (Banshee) and Rizwan Manji (Schitt's Creek).

"It's a little bit like Sister Act meets The Office," Camp says in this exclusive first look at the show. Check out the clip for a preview of this heavenly new show above.

Perfect Harmony, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 26, 8:30/7:30c, NBC