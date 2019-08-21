Dive Into This Trailer for the Return of 'Bringing Up Bates' Season 8 (VIDEO)

UPtv's super-sized hit Bringing Up Bates returns this September for the second half of its 8th season, and the large and loving family has shared the first-look trailer with TV Insider! Let's dive right into the fun!

Check it out below!

You gotta love a GoPro, but I don't know if I'd be brave enough to dive into a pool in my wedding dress. Would you?!?

But with Bringing Up Bates, you should always expect the unexpected, and with 19 children, there is never a dull moment for Gil and Kelly Jo Bates.

When their sweet series returns this fall, their extra-large family has more big events in store as Josie and Kelton prepare for the arrival of their first child, Michaella and Brandon move back to Tennessee, Trace pursues a relationship, and Carlin and Evan plan and prepare for their wedding day.

Bringing Up Bates returns September on UPtv