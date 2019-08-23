'Supernatural's Alexander Calvert on the True Jack, What He Wants & What's Next

There's been a lot of speculation about Jack Kline (Alexander Calvert) since he arrived on Supernatural in 2017.

The nephilim, born to a human woman and the fallen angel Lucifer, was taken in by demon-hunting trio Sam (Jared Pada­lecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), and angel Castiel (Misha Collins). The baby grew into a young man in just a few days — and the guys offered him love and lessons on how to be human. As Jack gained, lost, and regained his extensive powers, he toggled between behaving well and treating others very badly.

But losing control and killing Winchester matriarch Mary (Samantha Smith) in Season 14 was one sin too far. Not to mention, the act helped usher in the next apocalypse.

We grilled Calvert about what's next.

In his few years of life, Jack was both a demon hunter emulating the Winchesters and an acolyte of his biological father, Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino). Who is the true Jack?

Alexander Calvert: He's a mix: a hunter, a child, a Winchester, the son of the Devil. I really enjoy how Jack doesn't exactly fall into any category yet. In the final season, we'll see how all of that plays out.

Which version of Jack is your favorite?

The one who is lost, losing his mind, and having violent outbursts he can't control. It is fun to get locked in a box with Mark Pellegrino and have him be like my Tyler Durden [Fight Club's fictitious alter ego].

What does Jack truly desire?

To belong. That's what drives him. That's his greatest strength and his greatest weakness, because he's been both loved and exploited for the same reasons.

After killing Mary, Jack worried that Sam and Dean wouldn't forgive him. Was allowing Dean to execute him, as Jack did in the finale, his only option?

No! The best part of the episode for me was the anticipation of either Jack rebelling against the Winchesters and going full-out Lucifer-mode or surrendering to what he considers his doomed fate from birth. Jack knew how terrible his actions were. He could have easily gone in either direction.

Mary's death wasn't deliberate, but he did kill his father's host body.

Jack recognized the evil that Lucifer possesses and refused to let that happen to the world again. But Lucifer will always be a part of him.

Is Jack powerful enough to take over Heaven or Hell?

Jack is potentially the most powerful being in the universe, which is why his internal struggle is so crucial for all the characters in the Supernatural universe. I think it would be fun to take over Hell, though.

What's next for Jack after getting killed by God (Rob Benedict) and sent to the Empty's void? Could he assist in taking down God or possibly return to save Dean, Sam, and Cas from monsters?

Hard to say. Is Jack the yin or the yang? God or the Devil? No matter what side of the coin he ends up on, I just want Jack to experience the belonging he craves.

Supernatural, 15th and Final Season Premiere, Thursday, October 10, 8/7c, The CW

