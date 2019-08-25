Homeowners Decide to Update Their Home or Find a New One to Renovate in HGTV’s ‘Stay or Sell’

Rick and Christina Gables
When homeowners love their neighborhood, but have outgrown their house, real estate and home renovation experts Brad and Heather Fox swoop in to save the day in HGTV’s new series Stay or Sell.

Premiering Tuesday, August 27, the series spotlights the husband-wife duo as they present their Minneapolis-area clients with two options—renovate their current home or buy another property nearby that can be customized. Once they decide to stay or sell, Brad and Heather get to work creating a dream family home.

First up, Brad and Heather work with a young couple who love their current home’s large lot and great neighborhood but also want more space and an open concept layout. After looking at several nearby for-sale properties, they ultimately decide to let the Foxes overhaul their existing home in a rustic mid-century style.

To create the perfect spaces for the family, Brad and Heather build a master suite addition, reimagine the dull exterior and create a large open floorplan featuring a luxurious kitchen and stunning floor-to-ceiling slate tile fireplace.

Throughout the season, the Foxes create gorgeous home transformations by incorporating custom designs tailored for each client, including a stylish nursery renovation that reveals the baby’s gender, wall murals by local artisans and family heirlooms repurposed into fresh décor.

Stay or Sell, Premiere, Tuesday, August 27, 9/8c, HGTV

