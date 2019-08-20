'American Ninja Warrior' Cincinnati City Finals: The Women Made History (VIDEO)

The women stepped into the spotlight in the last city finals of American Ninja Warrior Season 11.

The competitors faced the same first six obstacles from qualifiers (Shrinking Steps, Ring Swing, Spinning Bridge, Wingnuts, Slingshot, and the Warped Wall) before hitting the back half (Salmon Ladder, Slam Dunk, Spinball Wizard, and Spider Trap). And after the previous two weeks didn't see anyone hit a buzzer — or even make it to the final obstacle — there were multiple finishers.

In 2014, Kacy Catanzaro hit a city finals buzzer. She was the only woman to do so until two more joined her in Cincinnati's city finals.

Check out the highlights as city finals came to an end.

Brandon Mears Dedicated His Run to His Family

After falling on Slingshot in qualifying, he not only made it past that obstacle, he also hit the buzzer — for the first time in his Ninja career. With his children watching, Mears qualified for Las Vegas after missing out the past three years.

Michelle Warnky's Best Run Ever Made History

After bleeding her way to the buzzer in qualifying, Warnky was still bruised as she ran the city finals course. But she was calm during her best performance ever and became the second woman ever to hit a city finals buzzer.

Grant McCartney Broke His Streak

McCartney missed out on Las Vegas two years in a row by one spot, and he once again had to wait to see if he went far enough fast enough after falling on the eighth obstacle. It wasn't until before the last runner of the night that he found out he qualified for national finals.

Michael Torres Had a Canine Training Partner

With his dog cheering him on from the sidelines, Torres was one of several Chicago-based ninjas who hit a city finals buzzer (his first). He also went fast enough that he ended up on the Power Tower — and walked away with the safety pass for Las Vegas.

Ethan Swanson Sped Through the Course With One Goal

Swanson had the speed pass from qualifying and ran in hopes of making it to the Power Tower to secure that free pass if he falls on Stages 1 or 2 in Las Vegas. While he did have the fastest time on the night, he lost out on the prize to his coworker and training partner, Torres.

Jesse Labreck Continued the History-Making Night for Women

Jesse "Flex" Labreck had never made it past the ninth obstacle before this season. She not only completed Spinball Wizard, she also became the sixth finisher from Chicago — and made history when she became the second woman to hit a city finals buzzer on the night.

