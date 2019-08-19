RuPaul Announces 'Drag Race' & 'All Stars' Renewals at VH1 (VIDEO)

Get ready for some more fierce competition over at VH1 as the network announced the renewal of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars.

After the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise was nominated for 14 Emmys this year, it would only be right to see the original series return for a 12th season. The more recent All Stars is heading into its fifth season.

Welcoming new contestants, the flagship series will ask the queens if they have what it takes to be "America's Next Drag Superstar" or not.

Meanwhile, former fan favorites will return for All Stars Season 5 to the "werk room" in order to prove to Mama Ru why they believe they're destined for the "Drag Race Hall of Fame."

See Ru's exciting reveal of the renewals in the video below and if you need to catch up on Drag Race, head to VH1.com to access the most recent seasons.

RuPaul's Drag Race, Season 12, TBA, VH1

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, Season 5, TBA, VH1