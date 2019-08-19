'Arrow's Stephen Amell to Star in Starz Wrestling Drama 'Heels'

Stephen Amell is getting back in the wrestling ring following the end of Arrow.

Amell will star in the upcoming eight-episode wrestling drama, Heels, on Starz, Deadline reported. The series follows the men and women in the world of small town professional wrestling in a close-knit Georgia community.

Amell will play one of two brothers and rivals fighting over their late father's legacy as part of a family-owned wrestling promotion. There must be a good guy and a nemesis, the heel, in the ring, and in the Duffy Wrestling Association (DWA), Amell's "charismatic villain" Jack Spade is the latter.

However, out of the ring, he is described as the business's hard-working owner, a husband, and a father who is "trying to make ends meet while fighting to realize his impossible dreams," with "the mind of an artist in the body of a warrior, and a Steve Jobs-ian need for perfection — and for control." He's willing to do whatever he must to turn the family business into an empire.

Mike O'Malley will serve as showrunner, with Michael Waldron (who also serves as its writer), Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley joining him as executive producers.

Amell is currently wrapping up the 10-episode eighth and final season of Arrow on The CW. It will premiere Tuesday, October 15, at 9/8c. The actor previously stepped into the wrestling ring for SummerSlam in August 2015 and the All In Independent wrestling event in September 2018.

Heels, Coming Soon, Starz