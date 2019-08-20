'Hitsville: The Making of Motown' Celebrates the Success of Motown Records

On Saturday, August 24, the remarkable story of the legendary Motown Records will be told in the Showtime documentary Hitsville: The Making of Motown.

New and exclusive interviews with the label’s visionary founder, Berry Gordy, and many of its superstar artists and creative figures, as well as rare performances and behind-the-scenes footage unearthed from Motown’s vaults and Gordy’s personal archives will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Motown Records' founding.

Directed by Benjamin and Gabe Turner Hitsville: The Making of Motown focuses on the period beginning with the birth of the company in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. The film tracks the unique system that Gordy assembled that enabled Motown to become the most successful record label of all time.

The creation and initial success of Motown was achieved during a period of significant racial tensions in America and amid the burgeoning civil rights movement. The company’s music and post-racial vision were significant factors in helping the country, and the world, evolve through this transformative period in history.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hitsville: The Making of Motown, Documentary Premiere, Saturday, August 24, 9/8c, Showtime