Charlie Barnett Reveals Details on His 'Arrow' Character in the Final Season

We're meeting J.J. as an adult in Arrow Season 8, but it sounds like we may not be seeing much of new series regular Charlie Barnett.

"I'm only on Arrow for a couple episodes," Barnett told Variety. But keep in mind that the final season is only 10 episodes, one of which is part of the five-part "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover, airing in December 2019 and January 2020.

His character, John Diggle Jr. (J.J.), is part of the flashforward storyline introduced in Season 7, though he has only been mentioned on-screen so far, as the leader of the Deathstroke Gang who has a strained relationship with his adopted brother, Connor (Joseph David-Jones). When we see J.J. in Season 8, he'll be facing off against Mia (Katherine McNamara) and Connor.

"I think Arrow has some interesting things coming up," Barnett continued. "But I don't know if I'm committed to the world. There's a lot of worlds going on in Arrow right now."

That could mean bad news for his character or simply that his storyline has an end point (and he knows it).

Along with Barnett, Season 8 will feature new series regulars in McNamara, David-Jones, and Ben Lewis, who all recurred in Season 7. In the final season, Oliver (Stephen Amell) and the team will be facing a "crisis" unlike anything they've faced before.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW