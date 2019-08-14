Syfy's 'Off the Deep End Weekend' Features Sharks & 'Zombie Tidal Wave' Premiere

Syfy is unleashing its Off the Deep End Weekend Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18!

The special programming features all your favorite Syfy shark movies, including the entire Sharknado franchise and the world premiere of the new Syfy original movie, Zombie Tidal Wave, starring Ian Ziering. The TV movie revolves around a zombie-slinging tidal wave that hits a small town causing maritime mayhem.

Zombie Tidal Wave finds a mysterious ocean-borne outbreak threatening rogue, veteran sea captain Hunter Shaw’s (Ziering) seaside island community, forcing him to lead a disparate band of locals to uncover the origins of the undead pandemic.

Zombie Tidal Wave pays homage to the zombie classics of the 80s with a modern twist.

Sharknado movie franchise airings over the weekend will include: Sharknado; Sharknado 2: The Second One; Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!; Sharknado: The 4th Awakens; Sharknado 5: Global Swarming; The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Additional shark-themed movies include: Zombie Shark; Sharktopus; Sharktopis vs. Pteracuda; Atomic Shark; Dam Sharks; 5-headed Shark; 6-headed Shark; Frenzy; Megalodon.

Off the Deep End Weekend, Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, Syfy

Zombie Tidal Wave, Movie Premiere, Saturday, August 17, 9/8c, Syfy