'The Terror: Infamy' Cast on the Horror Series' Emotional & Physical Challenges (VIDEO)

The Terror: Infamy stars George Takei, Derek Mio, Cristina Rodlo, and Kiki Sukezane and creator Alexander Woo sat down with our Jim Halterman at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 to preview the new season and their characters.

While discussing his approach for the show, Woo said they took a look at Japanese ghost stories and horror movies. "Hopefully those feelings you get from watching your favorite scary movie — the sweaty palms, heart beating fast, whatever it is — help you feel what the people who were living through the internment really felt and hopefully build an empathy for them," he explained.

Takei, who also serves as a consultant, was in two of those internment camps as a child. "It's out of that that this story that we tell came," he shared.

