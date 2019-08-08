'The Good Place' Cast on What's Next for Eleanor & Chidi and Saying Goodbye (VIDEO)

It's un-forkin'-believable how great The Good Place really is — and that just makes it even harder to say goodbye.

Though the NBC afterlife comedy is coming to an end with its upcoming fourth season, the stars and creatives — Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, Jameela Jamil, D'Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto, William Jackson Harper, Marc Evan Jackson, creator Mike Schur, and executive producer Drew Goddard — dropped by TV Insider's video suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to look back on their time together.

Schur, who is known for being tight-lipped on the series, teased that he'd written the finale script, but at the time, he hadn't yet shared it with the cast because: "It was a metaphysical certitude that Ted Danson would spoil it for everyone that he talked to."

And what about that heartbreaking Season 3 finale? Can Eleanor deal with watching a memory-wiped Chidi go through the experiment of The Good Place? "I want to see Eleanor set an example for what it's like to sacrifice for someone," Bell teases. "But I think Eleanor will probably prove her love for Chidi."

Jackson Harper adds: "I think we saw at the end of Season 3 that this show is a bullet train that only goes forward, or backward — or Jeremy Bearimy," he says with a laugh. He's not wrong.

In terms of forward motion, when asked what they plan to take from set, Goddard revealed there are a lot of folks interested in one particular item. "I think there's going to be a genuine knife fight over who gets the Doug Forseth painting," he says. Bell also shared her plans to take home one of the street signs from inside The Good Place to live in a place of honor in her home.

Check out the full interview above to see what the cast said!