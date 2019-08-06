The Gang Is Back in the New 'BH90210' Intro Credits (VIDEO)

The Beverly Hills, 90210 gang is back and its '90s-tastic!

In preparation for the highly-anticipated BH90210 series premiere, Fox has unveiled the opening credits to the semi-revival series. From that classic tune to those familiar faces, the sequence is sure to bring a smile to any fan's face.

See Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling break into some dance moves against a white background as nostalgic beach scenes appear behind each star.

The show, which debuts Wednesday, August 7, will see the gang join forces 19 years after Beverly Hills, 90210 ended — but this isn't your typical reboot format. Cast members will appear as heightened versions of themselves in what's described as a soapy and dramatic "docuseries."

What happens when the stars are faced with "first loves, old romances, friends and frenemies"? Find out when BH90210 premieres on Fox. Until then, check out the fun title sequence below. Plus, see yourself in the iconic intro on Facebook by visiting BH90210.me.

BH90210, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 7, 9/8c, Fox